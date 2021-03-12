Mission to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for second dose

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission will be having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to administer the second dose on Tuesday, March 16.

The clinic is for those that received their vaccine on February 16 at the Mission Event Center and on February 17 at the Mission High School Neuhaus gym, said a release.

It will take place on March 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location, Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. The release states the screening site will be on Victoria Drive.

If you did not receive your first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Mission Event Center on Feb. 16, or Mission High School on Feb. 17 you will not be given a second dose. City of Mission Press Release

Officials mention patients will only be allowed into the parking area 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

All residents who are eligible for their 2nd dose vaccination should bring their ID and vaccination cards. During the original vaccination process, eligible residents were issued a colored wristband with an arrival time written on it. Recipients are asked to return at the same time to the Mission Event Center for their second dose. If you forgot your appointment time, arrive at the approximate time you received your 1st dose. If you lost your vaccination card, your name must be in the registration system to receive a 2nd dose.

The city asks patients to fill out the first to pages of the forms found in this link.