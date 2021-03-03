City of Mission to host COVID-19 second dose vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday the city of Mission, in partnership with Hidalgo County, Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, Mission CISD, and Sharyland ISD will host a second dose vaccine clinic.

The clinic is only for people that received their first dose at the Mission Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 4.

On Feb. 4, residents were issued a colored wristband with an arrival time written on it, recipients are asked to return at the same time for their second dose on March 4.

The clinic will take place at the Mission Event Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Thursday, March 4. All recipients must be in line no later than 1 p.m.

Individuals are asked to arrive with a photo ID and their COVID-19 vaccination card.