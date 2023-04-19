MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting an Earth Day community event for residents interested in properly disposing of large household items.

The Community Spring Roundup is accepting bulky items such as tires, furniture, mattresses, TVs, BBQ grills and water heaters in order to prevent illegal dumping of objects.

Construction debris and oversized tractor tires are not allowed to be donated.

Mission requires residents to show proof of residency to participate in the event, including a utility bill and a driver’s license.

Photo courtesy of the City of Mission

The drive-thru event is taking place from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22. Items can be dropped at 1400 S. Conway Rd. in Mission.