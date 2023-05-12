The City of Mission is opening two self-serve sandbag distribution sites on Friday morning.

Shovels, bags, and sand will be available for area residents at Jaycee Park and Bannworth Park from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city will provide prefilled sandbags for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Residents must bring proof they live in Mission. An ID card or utility bill are both forms of identification that will be accepted.

Homeowners will receive 6 bags each

Businesses will be allowed 10 bags each.

If you live outside the Mission city limits, you are asked to contact Precinct 3.

