MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is getting its first Schlotzsky’s this Friday. It will be located at 805 N. Shary Rd. in Mission.

During the grand opening, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce.

The first 100 guests to purchase a six-pack of Cinnabon for $17.99 in-store on opening day will receive buy one entrée, get one free for one year.

Schlotzsky’s is best known for its oven-baked sandwich. With its roots in Austin, the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in the Texas capitol.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the vibrant community of Mission!,” said Bob Lozano, Chief Development Officer of F&P Brands. “We look forward welcoming our guests into the new restaurant and sharing many meals together!”

The Mission restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.