MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission tax preparer was sentenced to federal prison for preparing false and fraudulent tax returns, authorities said.

Linda Lopez was sentenced to three years in prison Monday, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

According to the release, Lopez was the owner and operator of Premier Tax Solutions, which operated in Mission from 2012 through 2022. Lopez admitted to preparing a federal tax return that included multiple instances of false and fraudulent information, authorities said. The false information included false business expenses and residential energy expenses.

“She also agreed to a loss amount that included a tax loss to the IRS related to several fraudulent tax returns she prepared,” the release stated.

Lopez received the statutory maximum sentence due to the “lengthy duration of the tax fraud scheme,” authorities stated.

Along with the prison sentence, Lopez was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release. She was allowed to remain on bond and ordered to voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.