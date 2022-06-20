MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mission’s first female mayor was sworn into office.

Norie Gonzalez Garza beat long-time, former mayor Dr. Armando O’caña, who served the city for 16 years.

Garza won this month’s run-off election against O’caña by over 800 votes.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Mission Event Center Mayoral Ceremony

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; Mayor Noria Gonzalez Garza and Family

Though this is the city’s first female mayor, Garza said it is not her gender but qualifications that make her fit for the position.

“The most important was that I was the best qualified,” said Garza. “I felt that I was the best-qualified candidate, whether if I was male or female.”

O’caña said he was shocked he lost the election and shared he was saddened at the results of the election.

“Well I’m feeling sad, I’m feeling disappointed and I am also feeling surprised,” said O’cana. “Yes, I was expecting to be re-elected based on the people who came to me and based on the people who came to me and said that they supported me.”

However, O’caña said he supports Garza’s win.

“I want to wish her well, I want to wish Mrs. Garza well, she’s a good person I’ve known her for quite some time,” said O’caña.

Garza said her first item of action is establishing a city code of ethics.

“It’s basically going to mirror what mayor Garza did in Edinburg it’s a code of ethics of all elected officials and all committee members,” said Garza.

The city is scheduled to discuss the city’s code on Tuesday at the commissioner’s meeting.

Under O’caña, the city entered into multiple bi-national partnerships.

When asked if those projects would be maintained, Garza said each partnership will be reviewed.

“I think all the partnerships are going to be reviewed and we’re going to determine which ones and prioritize them,” said Garza.

At the ceremony, O’cana addressed a video circulating where councilman of place 2, Ruben Plata, said the city of Mission is 8 million dollars in debt.

O’cana said it was a rumor and reassured new mayor Garza the city’s budget is in good standing.

Councilman Plata said he was referring to a meter project he believes was not well planned.

“We have $8.4 million I consider bad debt for the city because we advanced $8.4 million for meters that are only 23% well advanced,” said Plata.

“We’ll find out exactly what that means and what that means to the city, we’ll address it as soon as,” said Garza.

O’cana said there is $7.5 in the Mission budget now.