Mission student accepted into US Air Force Academy

MISSION, Texas — On Tuesday, Mission Veterans Memorial High School student, Jennifer Moreno was accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar presented Moreno with her acceptance certificate. Moreno said she is honored by the acceptance and that it was a long application process.

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

“I’ve always wanted to serve since I was little, and learning about the service academies and learning that I could get an education and serve my country upon graduation, it was something that I knew I wanted to do,” said Moreno.

Jennifer Moreno was one of several students nominated by Congressman Cuellar for the academy in the 28th District of Texas.