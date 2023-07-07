MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A street in Mission has been named in honor of a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office dispatch worker was killed.

ValleyCentral spoke with the victim’s family.

The road was known as Laredo Street in Mission. As of Friday morning, it is now known as Sandra Coronado Street.

The street is named in memory of someone who once lived here – Sandra Coronado.

In December 2018, Coronado was killed at the age of 29.

Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, struck Coronado’s Buick SUV with his Chevy Avalanche, crashing it into a concrete barrier.

Rodriguez then fled the scene.

Coronado was an employee of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and she was also a daughter.

“She was an awesome person and I’m honored that her name is up there. She didn’t have any children but this makes me feel good that’s she’s going to be remembered forever now,” said Sandra Coronado’s mother, Mary Lou.

The Coronado family has many great memories on the street now named after Sandra Coronado.

This is the street where they lived and where their father delivered mail.

Her father Santiago Coronado, a mailman says he literally delivered mail to himself here and he will always remember seeing his daughter here.

”I remember being late at night, doing the homework, two in the morning, for college. So, we would be outside, we would have Easter egg hunts in the yard,” Santiago Coronado said.

Sandra Coronado worked with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office as a communication officer.

Shortly after the wreck, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra released this statement:

“Her voice and strength guided our deputies on their calls in our county, and her memory and spirit will continue on this great mission from her new heavenly home.” Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra

Guerra has a warning for those who drive while intoxicated.

“You just don’t think about the tragedy that you can inflict on other families. Whether you can permanently maim somebody or cause the death of an individual. And then you have to live with that consequences for the rest of your life. As law enforcement officers, we take no pity in you,” Guerra noted.

He added a drunk driver causing a wreck like this deserves everything the criminal justice system sends their way.

In 2020, Rodriguez received a sentence of 20 years in prison.