MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host its first-ever State of the City Address on Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 200 N. Shary Rd.

According to the city, the event will showcase its endeavors for 2023, including city projects, economic development growth, infrastructure developments, city initiatives, partnerships, and quality-of-life enhancements.

“In Mission, we continue to accomplish extraordinary achievements through the collaborative efforts of our city officials, employees, partners, and community members,” said Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza. “I cannot wait to share our progress with our community leaders and unveil some exciting new developments.”