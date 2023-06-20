MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission hosted a kick-off Tuesday for an all-inclusive park.

Residents are being critical of Lions Park because it was supposed to be open last summer.

ValleyCentral spoke with the city about the delay of the $5 million dollar project.

This park is said to be funded by a $1.5 million grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife, which is a matching grant for City of Mission who had also received contributions from private donors and different organizations.

“There’s also going to be unitary surfacing throughout the park, which means you typically see wood mulch in a park. This is going to be a rubberized surface. So if you’re using a wheelchair or walker, you can navigate the area,” Marissa Pecina, an inclusive play specialist said.

The construction of the park was kicked off before, back in October of 2021.

Those who live or work nearby just want to see it completed.

”I would love to see them to pick up the pace, if it’s a project that was supposed to be done and it was supposed to meet a deadline, then I would like to see that,” Tomas Franco Olvera, a Mission resident said.

“There were a lot of kids that used to go there before but right now it is all piled up and you see less,” Mission resident Patricia Gonzalez added.

On the city’s Facebook page, Mission residents commented on the delayed project.

Elida Zurita said, “Hurry up and complete the project… stop wasting time and money.”

One Mission resident wrote, “Be honest with the community and tell us what you did with the money.”

Kristen Shoemaker commented that the event was “rebranding the same project to make it look like you are doing something.”

Elida Zurita called these type of events, “fake celebrations for photo ops.”

The city says this project is slated to be completed in under a year and there have been changes to the project from the initial part of the planning and they wanted to cover all areas of inclusivity.

“A project like this, with this complexity does take some time. We were awarded grant funding that we were waiting for in order for us to start the project. And so that was also part of our due diligence to be able to have every documentation in place before we start the project,” Randy Perez, the Mission City Manager said.

Perez adds the city wants to make accommodation so everyone can enjoy the park.