AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The commission said this was the 11th of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.