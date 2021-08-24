Mission resident sentenced for meth charges

MCALLEN, Texas — A Mission resident has been ordered to federal prison for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) announced 49-year-old Eugenio Perez Jr. will serve 135 months in federal prison.

According to the news release, authorities discovered 1.6 kilograms of meth while investigating a drag racing incident that resulted in a two-car collision.

At trial, the jury heard from a local police officer who explained how Perez crashed into an SUV pulling out of a parking lot. The officer approached Perez after observing him pull a bag from his truck’s cab and place it into the bed of the truck.

Perez’s daughter arrived on the scene. At that time, she took the bag from the bed of the truck and placed it in her car, according to testimony.

The officer further testified that he stopped her from leaving the area and asked her to show him what was inside the bag. The daughter opened the bag which was found to contain approximately 1.6 kilograms of meth.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of Palmview Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Mitchell and M. Alexis Garcia prosecuted the case.