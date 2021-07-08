Mission resident flooded in, says ‘we need help right now’

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)- The heavy rainfall from the past couple of days has caused La Homa Road in Mission to flood.

“We’re trying to help as many people as we can,” said Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner, Everardo Villarreal. “I can assure you that we, including myself, are out there all night.”

La Homa Road resident, Vidal Calvillo told KVEO though that he hasn’t seen anyone come out to his area to help.

Calvillo’s property is flooded with water–his driveway is nearly two feet deep.

Villarreal said the county is prioritizing those who have reported flooding on their property, but that he does have his crew out all over Hidalgo County’s Precinct 3.

“We’re everywhere. We have people in Sullivan, north of the mile lines, north of Mission in 107, Bryan Road, Mayberry, Stewart, Bensten Palm, Dolphin Road, and then hopefully La Homa once we get freed of some of those pumps that are working at the time,” said Villarreal.

But Calvillo said they “need help now to drain all this water.”

Calvillo added that flooding like this happens every year with heavy rainfalls.

If there is flooding on your property in Hidalgo County Precinct 3, please call the main office line at (956) 585-4509.