MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some Mission residents are speaking out about one of their neighbors who is attempting to sell firearms out of his home.

“We bought our homes in a residential area. We never thought a gunshop would open up across the street,” said Mission resident Nancy Lawheed.

David Balderas is asking the city to issue him a conditional use permit to sell firearms out of his home. However, people against the move spoke out during Monday’s city commissioners’ meeting.

Mission City Attorney Victor Flores says the city is taking its time to consider the request.

“At the end of the day, although this does relate to the sale of firearms, the city’s portion of this is just regulating the operation of a business from home. That’s what the permit is being presented for,” said Flores.

Flores says the city is looking into every aspect of how this would affect the community.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation memorializes a lot of those concerns as it relates to traffic as it relates to in-person sales,” Flores said.

Balderas lives in the Stonegate neighborhood and many residents are not happy with the potential new business next door.

“I don’t want people coming in picking up the guns and walking out. That’s what he said what will happen,” said resident Dean Lawheed.

“He is part of our subdivision. We have one inlet, one outlet, no through traffic, and we want to keep it that way,” said Nancy Lawheed.

The agenda item was tabled for the next city commission meeting to be held in two weeks.