MISSION, Texas – The city of Mission reminding the public of the deadline, Monday, Aug. 31, for the Mission Commercial Utility Accounts Grant.

With the Continue to Employ Grant, the city said with this grant Mission businesses may receive up to $5,000 to keep employees on payroll.

The Commercial Utility Accounts Grant pays up to $500.

The city is offering these grants to help local businesses cope with COVID-19.

