Mission relocates COVID-19 testing kiosk

MISSION, Texas — The city of Mission has changed the location of its COVID-19 walk-up testing kiosk.

Due to the start of a construction project at the stadium, the testing kiosk has been relocated to the Mission CISD Annex located at 925 E. 9th Street. For those familiar with Mission, that is the old Lack’s building, said the city.

The hours of operation for the testing kiosk is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the city said the area is also now the first in western Hidalgo County to be served by a Curative mobile COVID-19 testing unit.

The specialized testing van will be available at various Mission CISD campuses.

Click here to see if the testing kiosk or the mobile unit is your best option. This not only allows you to pre-register for testing but lists the Curative locations in the Mission area.

According to the city, the tests administered by either the kiosk or the mobile unit are PCR oral swab tests that are actually completed by the patient, under the supervision of the Curative staff on site.