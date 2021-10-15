Mission Police: Vape City Smoke Shop robbery caught on camera

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is looking for a trio of individuals they said is involved in a string of aggravated robberies. The suspects were caught on surveillance footage.

Authorities said at about 1:45 a.m. the suspects hit the Vape City Smoke Shop at 219 E. Expressway 83. The surveillance video shows three males walking into the shop armed with a handgun, threatened the clerk, and tied him up.

Police said the three men took all the money from the cash register and some products from the store shelves.

The suspects, authorities added, are allegedly involved in other robberies in other Rio Grande Valley cities and are working closely with those agencies to track down those individuals.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the men, contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477 (TIPS).

Callers may remain anonymous.

Disclaimer: Profanity can be heard in this surveillance video.