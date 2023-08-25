MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Mission Police Department gathered Friday afternoon to learn special self-defense tactics with an MMA fighter.

The training provides officers with hand-to-hand combat training and a variety of training references for when they encounter an aggressive subject.

“The goal here for the police department is make sure that our officers, if they go to the scene that they’re going to be feel comfortable and prepared to do so,” Guilherme Acosta, a police officer with the Mission Police Department said.

Acosta is training the police officers to learn personal defense and officer safety.

“I was a professional fighter myself for over 10 years,” Acosta said.

The training focused on Acosta teaching Brazilian Jujitsu, boxing, kickboxing and wrestling.

“So, they are training just like a professional fighter will train. The only difference they actually where they’re going to there’s no rules, they’re going to the streets,” Acosta said. “We’re training the officers here to make sure that they’re not going to quit.”