MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is seeking four teens involved in the burglary of a Christian school.

The incident occurred between 8:38 p.m. and 9:34 p.m. at the Agape Christian School located at 1401 E. 24th Street, according to a release from the Mission Police Department.

Source: Mission Police Department Source: Mission Police Department Source: Mission Police Department Source: Mission Police Department

Surveillance footage caught the four teens on the school’s property during the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the four teens is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5024 or Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 584-TIPS (8477).