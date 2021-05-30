Mission police officer turns himself in for “strangulation incident”

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Mission police officer turned himself in on Sunday for a domestic violence incident and is now suspended from the department.

According to officials, Arturo Casanova turned himself in on Sunday for a “strangulation incident” with a family member.

Casanova has been charged with assaulting a family member, a 3rd degree felony.

He was given a $2000 bond, which he posted the same day of his arrest, and was released from jail on Sunday.

Mission police officials say Casanova has been suspended from the department.

This investigation is underway. More details about this case will be provided when they are available.