Mission police officer returns home from San Antonio COVID-19 hospitilization, receives parade

by: Nathaniel Puente

Mission Lt. Javy Ramon returns home after months-long COVID-19 battle (source: City of Mission)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Mission and the Mission Police Department welcomed back one of their officers to town after he spent five months battling COVID-19 in a San Antonio hospital.

Mission Lieutenant Javy Ramon was hospitalized in August with COVID-19. He was cleared to leave the hospital on Friday and was set to return home Saturday.

Officials decided to hold a surprise parade for Ramon’s return.

“We’re elated about the fact he’s coming back home today,” said Robert Dominguez, Mission Police Chief.

Now that he’s back home, Ramon still has recovering to do from the virus before he is cleared to return to work.

Dominguez says they will support Ramon every step of the way and welcome him back to the department when he is ready to return.

Ramon is a 27-year veteran of the Mission Police Department.

  • Mission welcomes home Lt. Javy Ramon

