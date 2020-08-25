Mission police officer dies from COVID-19

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The Mission police department lost one of their own due COVID-19 complications.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed in a social media post that Mission police officer Jorge Cabrera lost his battle to COVID-19 and asked for prayers for his family.

Officer Jorge Cabrera. Credit: Mission Mayor Armando O Cana Facebook page

A procession was held Monday night Cabrera’s honor.

“The Mission Police Department and our entire community is in mourning following the loss of an officer due to complications from COVID-19,” the social media post reads. “A procession was held tonight from Mission Regional to Ric Brown Funeral Home to honor the veteran of the force.”