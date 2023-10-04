MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police are looking for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft that happened last month.

A report was filed with the Mission Police Department in reference to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 23.

According to police, the vehicle is a gray 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation.

A surveillance video from Mission police shows the suspect who appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, police say.

Anyone with information that will help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5025.