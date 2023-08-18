MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Mission Police Criminal investigator was arrested by Mission police Friday and charged with a DWI.

According to Chief Cesar Torres, the investigator was involved in a collision early Friday morning. The investigator is currently on administrative leave, with pay, pending an internal investigation, according to the news release from Mission police.

Chief Torres made the following statement:

“I am committed to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Mission Police Department. We will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate action to maintain accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve.”

This is a developing story.