MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon.

The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores.

“A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. It took off. Basically, it was a hit-and-run,” Flores said. “The lady did pass away. At this point, we’re getting measurements and stuff like that to determine the speed.”

Flores confirmed the investigation is ongoing.