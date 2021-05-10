Mission Police honor fallen officers during National Police Week

MISSION, Texas — On Monday the Mission Police Department commemorated National Police Week with a police and fire memorial ceremony.

This year’s ceremony paid tribute to four fallen Mission Police officers. Chief Robert Dominguez said he hoped today’s events helped the families with their loss.

“There’s never closure in a situation like this, but we’re hoping that events like this bring that honor and respect to their father and what that great person meant to us here in the city of Mission,” said the chief.

Law enforcements agencies from the around the Rio Grande Valley participated in Monday’s ceremony.