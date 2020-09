One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Mission police is investigating a body that was found Monday morning on the side of a canal.

According to Mission police spokesperson Art Flores, the body was found on the 400 block of cummings on the canal bank.

Authorities ordered an autopsy to determine the exact causes of his death.

Police is still on scene.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.