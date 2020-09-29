Mission Police asks for public’s help in homicide investigation

Officials with the Mission Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday in reference to a body that was found on the side of a canal.

Juan Manuel Fernandez. Credit: Mission Police Department

According to Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez, on Monday around noon officers received a call from the United Irrigation District regarding a body floating in a canal at the 400 block of North Cummings.

With the assistance of the Mission fire department dive team, officials were able to recover the body of 23-year-old Juan Manuel Fernandez.

“The police department at this time is working in active homicide investigation. As we speak, an autopsy is being performed on Mr. Fernandez” said Dominguez.

The department is asking for the public’s help in the case. The public is asked to call police if they saw Fernandez between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening.

“Right now family member were able to tell us that the last time they saw him was Friday afternoon here in our city” said Dominguez.

Dominguez said the department is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal and state agencies with the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

Watch the complete conference here: