Mission police arrest man wanted for September crash that left one injured

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for evading police and causing a crash during a police chase in September that left one person in the hospital.

Donna resident Samuel Martinez, 19, was arrested on Friday and arraigned Sunday for the charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, accident involving injury, and evading arrest by car and on foot.

According to a release, Martinez was involved in a police pursuit on Sept. 21 that began in Mission. The police chase stretched into McAllen, Pharr, and lastly into San Juan where officials say he caused a major crash at the intersection of Business 83 and Nebraska Street.

In the accident, a 19-year-old San Juan man suffered major injuries and was hospitalized for an extended period of time, according to officials.

Martinez was arrested on Friday at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. He remains in Hidalgo County Jail on a $310 thousand bond for his charges.