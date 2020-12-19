Mission piñata shop’s sales returning to pre-pandemic average with Christmas orders

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Escobedo family has been catering to the RGV’s celebrations for nearly three decades with their custom-made piñatas. Though their sales have decreased this year due to fewer gatherings, they say their Christmas piñata orders are right on track with previous years.

Armelia Escobedo began making piñatas in the 1980s, later opening a storefront, Fiesta Piñatas, with the help of her family.

“My mom started the business at home,” Antonio Escobar said. “We used to live in Weslaco back in the 80s. Ahe started over there, that’s where she learned, and then we moved across the street here, then to this place about 10 years ago.”

Antonio and his three sisters all work parttime at the shop, handling all aspects – from managing orders to crafting the piñatas.

“This one is going to be Santa Claus,” Armelia said in Spanish, describing a piñata in progress. “We’re going to put a beard, a nose, then they’ll add the hat.”

Despite a slump in sales due to the pandemic, the Escobedos’ say their loyal customers have helped keep them afloat.

“They come here from Mission, McAllen, Harlingen and San Antonio,” Armelia said. “They order from San Antonio and come pick it up.”

With the holidays around the corner, Armelia says they are returning to the usual volume of sales of about 40 to 50 piñatas a week, with orders coming from families like Adan De la Cruz’

“I also like the Christmas and the New year’s piñata because the stars are all colorful and the Christmas trees,” Adan said. “It’s just nice; I like them.”

He says while he missed having a birthday party with all his friends, having a piñata still made the day feel special.

“When you get to break them, you get to get all the candy and I like that it’s fun,” he said.

Armelia says it is having a part in the traditions of her community that keeps her passionate about her job after all these years.

Fiesta pinatas is accepting orders for Christmas up to Dec. 22.