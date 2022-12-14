MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has launched an investigation after a credit card skimmer was found at a Stripes store of Business 83 and Bryan Road.

A skimmer is a device installed on credit and debit card readers and collects card numbers.

The discovery of the skimmer prompted Mission police to warn residents to watch out for these fraudulent devices.

“Card skimming theft can affect anyone who uses their credit or debit cards at ATMs, gas stations, restaurants, or retail stores,” the Mission Police Department stated. “Thieves will later recover and use this information to make fraudulent purchases.”