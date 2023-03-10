MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man after they say they discovered bundles of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

On Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., authorities say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Chrysler minivan at the intersection of FM 494 and U.S. 83.

According to Mission police, there were signs of criminal activity during the interview with the driver, prompting a K-9 alert search.

Police say they discovered a false compartment on the floorboard of the minivan containing more than 43 pounds of fentanyl.

“So many people are dying from fentanyl overdoses and, you know, we’re trying to do our part and you know, just make sure our streets at least within the City Commission are safe result that’s our goal,” Art Flores, Mission police public information officer said.

The identity of the driver has not been released as police are actively investigating this case.