MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up vouchers in advance. The food drive is not open to the public.

“It is a small way of giving back to our great community,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said. “It’s been another challenging year, so we are excited to bring some joy to these families. We partnered up with McAllen ER and Mission Crime Stoppers to make this holiday a memorable one for families that may have gone without a Thanksgiving meal.”

Meals will be pre-packaged and handed out by the Mission Police Department in a drive-thru fashion, the release stated. Families selected are asked to open their trunks to make it easy for officers to place food boxes inside with limited contact.