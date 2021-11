MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Police Department will host free pictures with Santa to celebrate Christmas this year.

The City of Mission is encouraging parents to bring their children for an opportunity to get their pictures taken with Santa.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Mission Police Department, located at 1200 E. 8th Street, according to a tweet from the City of Mission.