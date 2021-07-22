Mission PD to host drive-thru backpack giveaway

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Police department will be hosting a school supply drive-thru giveaway Friday.

Mission PD has partnered with the Driscoll Health Plan to provide school supplies to the community.

The event will take place on July 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be located at 1200 East 8th Street in Mission.

Police officers will be distributing approximately 800 backpacks. Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Children must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

Individuals are asked to stay within their vehicles at all times.