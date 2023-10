MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is searching for a woman linked to a theft.

On Sept 1 authorities responded to the Home Depot, located at 120 South Shary Road in reference to a theft.

A woman was seen wearing a pink blouse, and light-wash jeans. She was seen driving a silver SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-TIPS (8477).