MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department are searching for two people involved in a theft at an H-E-B Plus.

According to police, a man and a woman in their mid-thirties committed the theft on Sunday, June 11 at the H-E-B Plus located on 2409 E. Expressway 83 in the Sharyland area.

H-E-B Asset Protection Specialists provided investigations with video surveillance footage of both suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact Mission PD at (956) 584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.