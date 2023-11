MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police are investigating a two-vehicle rollover accident that left three people hospitalized.

The rollover accident happened at 5:42 p.m. at the 400 block of N. Bryan Rd.

Police say a total of five people were occupied in both vehicles; a Ford Expedition and a Ford Ranger.

The Ford Expedition carried three people and the ranger occupied the remaining two.

The cause of the rollover has not been determined as the accident is still being investigated.