Mission PD plants tree in honor of local fallen hero

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department commemorated a fallen hero on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Aug. 25, 2020 Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera lost his battle to COVID-19. Officer Cabrera was a life-long resident of Mission and served 12 years in the police department. It is presumed he was exposed to the virus while on duty.

Mission PD was joined by Officer Cabreras’s family and city leaders to plant a tree in his honor at the Mission Police Department Courtyard on Tuesday.

A memorial plaque was placed in front of the tree and reads as follows:

Planted with love in memory of Ofc. Jorge Cabrera. A limb has fallen from our family tree, that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived.

Earlier this year, the City Council proclaimed May 6 as Officer Jorge Cabrera Day and it would have been his 43rd birthday.

The roadway on the 4500 block of South Glasscock was also named after the fallen hero— now called Officer Jorge Cabrera Road.