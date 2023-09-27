MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission SWAT are on the scene of an active negotiation with a man who barricaded himself in his home.

Police Chief Cesar Torres said officers are at the 2700 block of Santa Olivia Street after the man’s wife went to the hospital for injuries from an alleged assault.

Jeremiah Marshall/ValleyCentral

Jeremiah Marshall/ValleyCentral

While at the hospital the woman told police her husband threatened to kill family and officers if they went into the home, Torres said.

Torres said the man remains barricaded in the home as of 12:56 p.m. He said police are not charging the home and want to resolve the matter peacefully.

A robot has been sent into the residence.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.