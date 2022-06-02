MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Mission Police Department officer was arrested on charges of theft.

Ryan Issac Vega Rosa, 28, was booked on May 25 on a charge of theft, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Mission PD confirmed to ValleyCentral that Rosa was an officer at the time of his arrest, and he has since resigned from the department.

According to McAllen PD, Rosa is accused of taking store merchandise from a store located at the 5000 block of W. Expressway 83.

Records show that the theft of property was between the prices of $100 and $750.

Rosa was issued a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.