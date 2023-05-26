MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed by officers after shooting his wife and leading police on a pursuit causing a crash, authorities said.

According to preliminary information from the Mission Police Department, they responded to a call at 10:53 p.m. Thursday of a husband and wife arguing. The address has not been released at this time.

The husband shot the wife and left the home. When officers located the man, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and he led them on a high speed chase, police said.

The vehicle went into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and pulled out a gun. The officers shot at the suspect, as an exchange of gunfire occurred. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s wife is in stable condition at a local hospital, and the driver of the vehicle the suspect crashed into is in critical condition.

The officer involved has been placed on leave and the Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation.