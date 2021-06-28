Mission PD lieutenant arrested, placed on indefinite suspension

David Garcia, booked into hidalgo County Jail in January 2021 for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon. PHOTO: Hidalgo County Records

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Mission police lieutenant was arrested in January for drinking and driving, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

David Garcia was arrested on January 26 by the Palmhurst Police Department for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to county records.

Last week, Garcia was placed on indefinite suspension, according to a Mission PD spokesperson. However, the reason for his suspension was not disclosed.

It is unknown if Garcia’s DWI is related to his suspension. Mission Police Chief denied KVEO’s request for a statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.