MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department and school district will host a news conference after a social media threat was made on Veterans Memorial High School earlier today.

The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. today at the Mission CEED building to address the incident.

“While there is nothing to substantiate a credible threat to the campus, all these reports are taken seriously and there have been developments in the case,” the district wrote in a release.

One person has been detained, according to the release. More details are set to be disclosed at the conference which will be streamed by ValleyCentral.