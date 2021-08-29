Mission PD investigating kidnapping, searching for armed suspect

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that happened on Sunday.

The kidnapping happened near the intersection of 4th Street and Canal in Mission around noon.

A 55-year-old and an 18-year-old were kidnapped, police say both victims are now safe. The teen was pistol-whipped, and has a minor cut, according to Mission PD.

Mission police say one of the suspects is in the hospital, after jumping out of a vehicle causing a skull fracture, he is expected to recover.

Law enforcement is searching for the second suspect, who is believed to be armed with an AK-47, according to a Mission PD spokesperson.

The suspect is described to weigh about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.

Houses in the nearby areas were searched to ensure the community is safe.

Mission SWAT and the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding. DPS provided its chopper to help with the search.

Anybody with information can contact the Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477. All calls are kept confidential.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.