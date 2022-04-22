MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by her 10-year-old granddaughter after she came home from school.

The Mission Police Department confirmed the victim to be Maria Rachael Perez.

“A young lady, a juvenile showed up at home to a residence and observed that her grandmother was laying on the floor with blood,” said Investigator Arturo Flores, Public Information Officer, Mission Police Department.

Police received the 911 call from Perez’s granddaughter at 3:41 p.m. from the 800 block of Leal street saying she found Perez on the living room floor.

“We did see some evidence of dog bites on the female’s left side portion, upper portion of the body, left arm,” said Flores. “We can’t say it was the dogs at this point.”

Flores said the wounds are believed to be from the two pit bull dogs owned by the family.

“At that time when we showed up, two pit bulls were isolated in another room,” said Flores.

Though police have not determined the cause of death, chapter 822 from Texas’ health and safety code states:

“The court may order the dog destroyed if the court finds that the dog caused serious bodily injury to a person by attacking, biting, or mauling the person.”

Flores said Mission Police is working to find the cause of death.

“We did request an autopsy just to verify whatever evidence we have to match,” said Flores. “The dogs were taken by animal control, so they will be quarantined.”

Perez’s family declined to comment.