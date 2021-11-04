Mission PD identifies murder-suicide shooter, victim

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department has identified the shooter and victim from the Mission hospital shooting.

On Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m. Mission PD responded to a shooting after receiving a call from a 27-year-old woman, later identified as the shooter’s ex-wife,

The shooter was identified as Peter Santana Martinez Jr., 29, a Hidalgo County resident.

While the woman and her boyfriend, Bobby Angel De Leon, were eating in his car Martinez confronted the two, according to police.

Martinez then drew a weapon and shot De Leon, 22, then shot himself.

Mission PD arrived on the scene and discovered the two men laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both De Leon and Marinez were rushed into the emergency room at Mission Regional Medical center where they were pronounced dead.