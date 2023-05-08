HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the newly raised concern about whether migrants could be attacked after Title 42 is lifted, the authorities told ValleyCentral they are prepared.

ValleyCentral spoke with one local police department as well as Sister Norma Pimentel about the security of these migrants on American soil.

Sister Norma seems confident. She explained the manager of the respite center has been in contact with law enforcement and that’s what was necessary.

“They are surveilling the area and making sure that people aren’t getting hurt because of the fact that cars and people are coming to the site. And to make sure that nobody gets harmed. I think that’s a priority,” Sister Norma said.

Some of those hanging out by the respite center do not feel endangered and don’t think migrants are endangered in Downtown McAllen. One stated it is a lot more dangerous in the streets of Reynosa.

“it is not dangerous. Police are here, checking making sure everything is in order,” Jose Perales, seen walking around near the McAllen respite center, said.

Another is gratefully feeling secure.

“Thank God nothing has happened in this moment to us and we go with god’s blessing,” Jorge Louis Bautista, seen hanging out by the respite center, said.

Local police said they are ready to handle any threat against the respite center or migrants. The Mission Police Department could not get into specifics but stated law enforcement has been ready.

”We have a plan in place that we put out through not all court not only our local, state and federal partners, but we are prepared as a team in the nation to take on any threat,” Mission PD Police Chief, Cesar Torres said.

Police explained the general public, can help also by reporting a tip, something that they’ve seen or heard that’s suspicious.

“Now we ask our citizens to contact their local authorities and then report any suspicious activity within our community and then depends on what the threat is, is the action that we take,” Torres said.

For now, Sister Norma is placing a priority on making sure no migrants are walking the streets.

“We try to make sure that everybody that is providing space and shelter to the immigrants expand our capacities,” she noted.

Pimentel added the shelters come together as a team or a network in preparing for these situations.

Chief Torres explained no matter the circumstance, police are always prepared to take on any threat to public safety.