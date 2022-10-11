MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department revealed its newest police car to hit the streets, with pink details in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The unit was unveiled on Monday in a ceremony in which breast cancer survivors were present.

Iris Rodriguez, a breast cancer survivor and mother of a Mission police officer, gave her testimony at the unveiling. In August 2013, Rodriguez was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer. She underwent six months of chemotherapy, then surgery, and six weeks of radiation therapy.

It has been nine years since Rodriguez’s cancer diagnosis, and she was glad to say she has been cancer-free since then.

“I would like to let women know that they are not alone,” Rodriguez said. “And with the help and support of your family and friends, they will overcome their fears regarding this illness. I would also like to thank the Mission Police Department for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by using the color pink on their unit, as a reminder to all women to have their yearly mammogram screenings. Early detection can save lives.”

Chief of Police Cesar Torres said the unit is an important reminder for the city of Mission to honor those who lost their battle to the disease and encourage women to get their yearly screenings.

The police department also shows its support by incorporating pink patches to their uniforms in observance of the month. Torres said they will utilize the vehicle year-round.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind the community that the Mission Police Department is here and available to help. Stay informed, know your risk, and get screened,” Torres said. “This is a special tribute in honor of victims and survivors.”